Asuogyaman MP criticizes rising Hajj Pilgrim costs, blames economic mismanagement

Thomas Nyarko Ampem

Thomas Nyarko Ampem, the Member of Parliament representing Asuogyaman, has raised concerns regarding the surging costs of Hajj Pilgrim fares, attributing the rise in part to economic mismanagement during the tenure of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Ampem, the Hajj Pilgrim fare has skyrocketed by 530%, soaring from Ghc11,900 ($3,500) in 2016 to Ghc75,000 ($6,250) in 2024. He highlighted the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi, which is nearing 15 cedis to a dollar, as a significant factor contributing to the increased expenses associated with the pilgrimage.



Ampem expressed distress over the escalating costs, stating that it has made the journey financially unattainable for many Muslims, leaving only the affluent few capable of fulfilling this religious obligation.

Addressing attendees at Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in the Asuogyaman constituency, Ampem assured Muslims that former President John Dramani Mahama, who oversaw significant transformations in Hajj Pilgrim operations during his tenure, aimed at making the pilgrimage more accessible and affordable, will continue implementing reforms if he assumes office in 2025.



Meanwhile, despite maintaining this year’s Hajj fare at GH¢75,000 ($6,250), the National Hajj Board reiterated its commitment to facilitating the pilgrimage for prospective pilgrims. Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda, the Chairman of the board, revealed that 4,000 Muslims had been earmarked to undertake the annual Islamic pilgrimage this year, with the first batch expected to be airlifted to Mecca on May 29th.