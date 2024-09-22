Asuogyaman MP vows to resist Privatization of VRA Thermal Plants alongside agitating staff

Various speakers at the event also accused the NPP's candidate of corruption

Thomas Ampem Nyarko, MP for Asuogyaman, has pledged to support VRA staff opposing the government's plan to privatize the Volta River Authority's thermal plants.

Protests have erupted as employees display red flags in resistance.



At his campaign launch on September 21, Nyarko criticized the lack of consultation on the proposed merger and assured workers he would fight against the privatization.

He highlighted his past development initiatives and urged voters to reelect him for more progress under a John Mahama-led government.



Various speakers at the event also accused the NPP's candidate of corruption and promised support for women's businesses.



Read full article