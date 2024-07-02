At least 100 killed in crush at India religious event

The victims, including a large number of women and some children, are still being identified

Source: BBC

Over 100 people have been killed in a stampede at a religious gathering in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, India.

The crush occurred during a satsang event as attendees tried to leave, causing many to fall and get trampled. Among the victims were numerous women and children.



Survivors described chaotic scenes, with bodies piling up and a lack of immediate help. Disturbing images and videos showed injured people being transported to hospitals by any means available.

Officials confirmed the incident and have launched an investigation, with priority on aiding the injured and families of the deceased. Similar tragedies are common at crowded religious events in India.



