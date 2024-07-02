At least one dead as Hurricane Beryl batters Carribean

Airports and businesses were shut down and residents urged to seek shelter as the storm approached

Hurricane Beryl, a Category 5 storm with winds near 150mph, has caused significant devastation in the Caribbean, resulting in at least one death and widespread power outages.

Thousands are in temporary shelters in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and St. Lucia. The hurricane is heading west toward Jamaica and is expected to hit southeast Mexico by week's end.



Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell described Carriacou Island as "flattened," while St. Vincent's Ralph Gonsalves reported potential further fatalities.

Residents have been urged to seek shelter, with authorities warning of potentially catastrophic damage.



