Ato Forson lauds Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's legacy

Minority leader, Dr. Ato Forson

The resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu from his position as Majority Leader came as a surprise to many within Parliament, including Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

However, Dr. Ato Forson emphasized the need to respect Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's decision and avoid criticism.



In his address to Parliament, Dr. Ato Forson praised Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's extensive knowledge and experience in Parliamentary practices and procedures, noting that his expertise is unmatched by few.



“Having been Deputy Majority Whip, Majority Chief Whip, Deputy Majority Leader and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Minority Leader, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, he rose full cycle through all the ranks of both Minority and Majority front bench of this august House.”

In the House proceedings, he lauded the former's leadership, and brilliance, stating, “Many, including my good self, will attest to his outstanding leadership, brilliance rigour, and attention to detail. His uniquely humane and personable nature have always commanded the respect and admiration of his colleagues.”



During the session on Friday, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who represents Suame in parliament, declared his resignation as Majority Leader, making it clear that his decision was solely personal and not affected by any external pressure, contrary to what some media reports suggested.