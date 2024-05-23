Ato Forson met, pleaded with me to drop ambulance case - AG claims

Godfred Yeboah Dame

Source: Class FM Online

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has accused Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson of lobbying him to drop the ongoing criminal prosecution against him regarding ambulance procurement during the Mahama administration.

This follows a claim by the third accused, Mr. Richard Jakpa, that the AG pressured him to implicate Forson.



Tensions rose in court as Jakpa vowed to reveal more if provoked. The AG's office denied the allegations, stating they never sought false testimony.

The NDC's National Communications Officer expressed shock at the revelations, calling the case needless and defending Forson's innocence.



