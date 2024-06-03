Ato Forson’s application is a veiled attempt to abort his legitimate prosecution – Dame

Godfred Dame, Attorney General

Attorney-General Godfred Dame has opposed Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson's mistrial request in the ambulance case, deeming it unknown in Ghana's laws.

Dame has labeled it a tactic to evade legitimate prosecution for alleged misconduct.



Forson's supplementary affidavit cites allegations against Dame and a leaked phone conversation.



Forson seeks a mistrial, accusing Dame of misconduct to secure his conviction.

Failure to address this, he argued, undermines justice and public trust. The application is scheduled for June 4, 2024.



Dame has denied wrongdoing and has asserted his duty to prosecute impartially, while Forson contends that allowing such misconduct would erode confidence in the justice system.



