Ato Forson trial: I’m not surprised; ‘they always resort to these tricks’ – Godfred Dame

Godfred Dame, Attorney General

Attorney-General Godfred Dame has expressed no surprise at the Minority Leader's motion for a mistrial in the ambulance case, accusing them of resorting to "tricks".

Dame opposed the application and stated it has no legal basis and is a attempt to abort the prosecution.



The motion followed allegations against Dame by Richard Jakpa, with a recording of their conversation annexed to the affidavit.

Dr Ato Forson has requested for a mistrial, citing Dame's alleged misconduct and potential harm to public confidence in the justice system if ignored.



Read full article