Ato Forson trial: Minority’s decision to boycott parliament undermines the rule of law & fight against corruption – Ahiagbah

NPP's Director of Communications, Richard Ahiaghah has accused the Minority in Parliament of double standards in the fight against corruption.

He criticized their support for Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in the ambulance case, stating that it undermines the rule of law and the fight against corruption.



The Minority has announced a boycott of parliamentary proceedings when Dr. Forson is in court, citing an attempt to impede his constitutional duties.

Ahiaghah sees this as partisan solidarity over the interests of taxpayers. The Minority stands by their leader, reserving the right to use other tools in their approach to business on the floor.



