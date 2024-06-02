Ato Forson trial: Resort to the due process of the law – Gyampo tells NPP govt

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Various legal experts and political figures have weighed in on the allegations against Attorney-General Godfred Dame regarding the trial involving Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

University of Ghana professor Ransford Gyampo has stressed on adherence to due process, warning against influencing court proceedings.



Legal practitioner Martin Kpebu called for Dame's immediate dismissal, citing damage to Ghana's reputation.

Another professor, Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, urged the Ghana Bar Association to address the allegations and emphasized on the credibility concerns for the A-G.



Meanwhile, NDC's Johnson Asiedu accused the government of persecuting Ato Forson, responding to claims made by the third accused, Richard Jakpa, during court proceedings.



Read full article