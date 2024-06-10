News

Atone tenancy to Nungua Stool -Residents urged over Adjiringano lands

NunguaMantse King Odaifio Welentsi III, Nungua Mantse

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

The Allodia owners of Adjiringano lands have urged residents and occupants of the lands to acknowledge Nungua Stool as the rightful owners based on a 2003 High Court judgment.

They disputed claims by the Teshie Stool and advised residents to recognize Nungua Stool's ownership.

They also mention specific legal actions against individuals with lodgment numbers. Residents on Top Kings operated land are urged to acknowledge Nungua Stool's ownership.

Read full article

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com