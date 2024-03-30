Atta Akyea calls for consensus amid tension between Presidency and Parliament over anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Samuel Atta Akyea, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South

Samuel Atta Akyea, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, has emphasized the need for consensus building and collaboration among Ghana's government branches and political actors to drive national development.

During a radio interview, Atta Akyea addressed the ongoing tension between the presidency and parliament over the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, highlighting the importance of constructive dialogue and cooperation.



“If we are not careful, we will reduce statecraft to, if you like, the kindergarten level of tit for tat. Granted the President’s Secretary’s letter to parliament was terrible, the matured way of handling something that’s very bad is not to say is that what you’ve done, I’ll do the same to you



“I’m very sad about this tit-for-tat, it’s not good for statecraft. There’s a way that we could have looked at it and would have avoided all that,” he said.

On February 28, 2024, Parliament approved the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021, also known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which criminalizes LGBTQ-related activities.



However, on March 18, 2024, the Office of the President requested parliament not to transmit the bill to President Akufo-Addo for assent. he Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, cited pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court as the reason for the request.



In response, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, halted the vetting and approval of ministers-designate nominated by the President.