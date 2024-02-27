Atta Akyea dismisses claims of mismanagement in GRA-SML deal as mere propaganda

Samuel Atta Akyea

The Chairman of the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, has refuted allegations of Ghanaians being shortchanged in the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML), dismissing them as mere propaganda.

Responding to an investigative report by the Fourth Estate in December 2023, SML clarified that their contract with GRA is for five years, not the reported 10 years. They also denied allegations of extracting $100 million annually from the contract.



During a fact-finding visit to the Tema division of SML, Atta Akyea cautioned against hastily labeling the deal as a conduit for political bribery. He stressed the importance of awaiting the findings from President Akufo-Addo's initiative and engaging formally based on KPMG's assessment.



"The committee is very careful not to prejudice what President Akufo-Addo is trying to do. Let Jubilee House come out with their findings based on what KPMG will say; we will engage them formally. What I hate is to try and do propaganda when you don't have the facts, and that is what some people are doing," Atta Akyea stated.

He emphasised that many individuals lack information about the company's activities and cautioned against drawing conclusions without examining SML's data room and the world-class audit they are conducting.



"A lot of people don't have any clue as to what these individuals, this company is doing, yet they come to conclusions, and for me, that is very sad. Those who are interested in knowing the truth will know," Atta Akyea added.