Atta Akyea fought Majority Leader; used unprintable words on him – Eugene Boakye Antwi discloses

Eugene Boakye Antwi

Eugene Boakye Antwi, Member of Parliament for Subin in the Ashanti Region, has revealed significant tensions within the Majority caucus following a recent reshuffle of parliamentary committees.

In an interview with Oyerapa TV, Antwi disclosed that the reshuffle, which appointed first-time MPs as committee heads, has sparked discontent among more senior MPs.



He specifically mentioned that Samuel Atta Akyea, who lost his committee chairmanship, reportedly used harsh language against Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, highlighting the deepening divisions within the caucus.

Antwi noted that such actions have exacerbated existing frustrations among senior MPs.



Read full article