News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Atta-Mills Institute condemns Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s actions, Calls for peaceful protests

KokuScreenshot 2024 09 24 011504.png Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Atta-Mills Institute, led by Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has condemned Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse movement, for throwing away police car keys during a protest.

The Institute called the act "extreme lawlessness" and urged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to denounce such behavior.

While supporting the protesters' right to peaceful assembly, the Institute stressed the importance of maintaining lawful conduct to avoid escalating tensions with security forces.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests are aimed at addressing the high cost of living and demanding economic reforms.

Read full article

Source: rainbowradioonline.com