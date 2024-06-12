News

Attack on military officers: ‘Be bold to call out and caution Ernest Frimpong’ – NDC tells GAF

GAF 768x460 Brig Gen Aggrey Quashie, Director General, Public Relations

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: 3news.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for not directly addressing Ernest Frimpong, the NPP parliamentary candidate who called for attacks on military officers.

Instead, the GAF cautioned the general public, which the NDC sees as a weak response.

The NDC urges the GAF to be bold and stern in addressing Frimpong's comments, which they believe could lead to violence against military personnel.

They also question why the GAF has not reported the incident to the police, demonstrating a commitment to the rule of law.

