Attempted suicide no longer an offense – CJ to Judges

Individuals who attempt suicide will no longer face prosecution

Judges and magistrates have been informed that attempted suicide is no longer a criminal offense in Ghana.

A memo from Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, issued through Judicial Secretary Justice Cyra Pamela C.A.



Koranteng, stated that the Criminal Offences Amendment Act, 2023 (Act 1092), decriminalizes attempted suicide.

As a result, individuals who attempt suicide will no longer face prosecution or conviction under the law.



