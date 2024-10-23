Attempted suicide no longer an offense – CJ to Judges

Menu ›
Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh
Judges and magistrates have been informed that attempted suicide is no longer a criminal offense in Ghana.
A memo from Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, issued through Judicial Secretary Justice Cyra Pamela C.A.
Koranteng, stated that the Criminal Offences Amendment Act, 2023 (Act 1092), decriminalizes attempted suicide.
As a result, individuals who attempt suicide will no longer face prosecution or conviction under the law.
