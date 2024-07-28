Atwima Mponua: Youth Volunteer Group Arrests 13 Illegal Miners

This collaboration underscores a united effort to protect Ghana's natural resources

A Youth Volunteer group in Adumasa, a farming community in Ashanti Region's Atwima Mponua District, arrested 13 suspects for illegal mining in the Jimira Forest Reserve and handed them over to the police.

Kwaku Forkuo, leader of the group, emphasized their dedication to halting illegal mining and plans to collaborate with forest guards and security agencies.



The Forestry Commission of Ghana commended the youth's patriotism, with Director of Operations, Mrs. Valerie L. Fummey, pledging support for their initiatives.

