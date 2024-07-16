News

Auditor-General seeks missing GH¢1.34M worth of condoms and contraceptives

Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu 13 709x424 Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, Auditor-General

Tue, 16 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Auditor-General is actively pursuing a driver, Joe Gyaten, who failed to deliver approximately three million male condoms and other contraceptives valued at GH¢1.34 million to the Regional Medical Stores (RMS) in the Eastern Region.

