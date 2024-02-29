Audrey Gadzekpo expresses disappointment over Parliament's approval of anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, Chair of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD Ghana), expressed her disappointment with Parliament's endorsement of the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

Gadzekpo conveyed her dismay during a press conference held in Accra on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, following the bill's passage.



She drew a parallel between the bill and the reintroduction of the criminal libel law and expressed hope that a future government might overturn it if the President assents to it.



The Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQ bill, has been passed into law by the Parliament of Ghana after completing various stages of consideration.

The legislation defines "unnatural carnal knowledge" as a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for a maximum of three years.



As Ghana engages in discussions surrounding the contentious anti-LGBTQ+ bill, it becomes crucial for citizens to comprehend its implications and significance within the socio-political fabric of the nation.



Introduced by a coalition of lawmakers and backed by religious and conservative factions, the bill mirrors wider societal attitudes towards homosexuality and gender diversity in Ghana.