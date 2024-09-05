Awutu Bereku shooting: Suspect not Hawa Koomson’s body guard – Awutu Senya East NPP

Hawa Koomson

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Awutu Senya East has refuted allegations from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding a recent shooting at Awutu Bereku.

The NDC claimed the suspect, Nai Akwasi Lartey, is the bodyguard of MP Mavis Hawa Koomson. However, the NPP clarified that Lartey is a boundary chief, not Koomson's bodyguard.



The party accused the NDC of using "bogus" claims to damage Koomson's reputation and deflect from their lack of campaign initiatives.

The NPP emphasized that the suspect is taking responsibility for the victim’s medical care and called the allegations mere propaganda.



Read full article