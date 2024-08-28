Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly declared worst performing in Greater Accra Region

….calls for leadership overhaul intensify

A report from the Greater Accra Regional Coordination Council has named Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly, led by Hajia Salma Sani Mohammed Adams Kuta, as the worst-performing district in the region.

Published on August 18, 2024, the report highlights poor governance, inadequate public services, and financial mismanagement.



Residents face worsening living conditions due to failing infrastructure and services.

The report calls for immediate changes in leadership and better governance to address these critical issues and improve the quality of life in the municipality.



