Ayeh-Paye condemns speaker's unilateral adjournment of parliament as unconstitutional

Samuel Ayeh-Paye

Former Ayensuano MP Samuel Ayeh-Paye has criticized Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin's decision to adjourn Parliament sine die on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, calling it unconstitutional.

Ayeh-Paye asserted that neither the 1992 Constitution nor Parliament's Standing Orders grant the Speaker the authority to adjourn Parliament in this manner. He explained on The Big Issue on Citi FM/Citi TV that proper procedures, including a motion, secondment, potential counter-motions, and a vote by MPs, were not followed.



"The Speaker of Parliament lacks the power to adjourn Parliament sine die according to our Constitution and Standing Orders. There must be a motion, secondment, possible counter-motions, and a vote. No lawyer or MP has yet to contradict me on this," he stated.



Ayeh-Paye also accused Speaker Bagbin of overstepping his constitutional powers by making unilateral decisions about Parliament's sessions.

"The Speaker cannot simply adjourn or recall Parliament at will. He must adhere to the Business Committee's report, which outlines Parliament's operations. The current Speaker is trying to assume powers he doesn't have," Ayeh-Paye added.



On May 3, the Majority Caucus petitioned the Speaker to urgently reconvene Parliament to address key government business, including the adoption of the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Appointments Committee and motions on additional financing.



Speaker Bagbin granted the petition, and Parliament reconvened on Friday, May 17, 2024.