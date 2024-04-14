Ayorkor Botchwey pays working visit to Serbia

The visit was to bolster bilateral relations and explore avenues for cooperation

Source: GNA

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has paid a two-day official working visit to Belgrade, Serbia.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the purpose of the visit was to bolster bilateral relations and explore avenues for cooperation between the two countries.



During the visit, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey held constructive discussions with high-ranking Serbian officials, including Mr Aleksandar Vučić, the President of Serbia; Madam Ana Brnabić, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, and Mr Ivica Dačić, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia.



The statement noted that both countries demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing cooperation across a broad spectrum of sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), parliamentary collaboration, education, agriculture, and sports.



It said the discussions highlighted the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships in these fields, stressing the significance of deepening ties and seeking extensive collaboration opportunities between Ghana and Serbia.

It noted that in a bid to institutionalize and deepen cooperation, the prospect of establishing a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation was explored to serve as a framework for ongoing collaboration across various sectors.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey also interacted with Ghanaian participants of the “World in Serbia Programme,” as well as students and trainees at diplomatic institutions in Belgrade, to address the issues and challenges they face in Serbia.



The statement said the two countries had also agreed to hold Political Consultations to further solidify diplomatic ties and explore avenues for deeper collaboration.



It said additionally, Ghana was set to initiate the process of reopening its Embassy in Serbia, as a demonstration of its unwavering commitment to deepening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.