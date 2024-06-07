Ayorkor Botchwey takes Commonwealth secretary general bid to Malaysia

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey's vision emphasizes unity, inclusivity, and youth empowerment

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has been actively campaigning for the position of Commonwealth secretary general, with recent visits to south-east Asia, including Malaysia, to garner support.

Her vision emphasizes unity, inclusivity, and youth empowerment within the Commonwealth.

Botchwey's engagements with high-ranking officials and diplomats aim to strengthen diplomatic ties and foster mutual cooperation, highlighting her commitment to advancing the Commonwealth's goals of economic integration and sustainable development.



