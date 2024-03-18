Aziz Ayaaba urges West African leaders to respect term limits

Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaaba

Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaaba, a Member of the ECOWAS Parliament and Deputy Minister-designate for Fisheries, has appealed to West African leaders to refrain from amending their constitutions to extend their terms, urging instead for peaceful transitions of power upon the completion of their mandates.

In his vetting by Parliament's Appointment Committee, Abdul Aziz Ayaaba, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Moon, emphasized the importance of maintaining peace within the ECOWAS subregion.



He stressed the significance of adhering to the existing ECOWAS charter on democracy, highlighting the need for member states to uphold democratic principles to ensure good governance and peaceful democratic norms.



Expressing his concerns about challenges in the subregion, Abdul Aziz Ayaaba emphasized the adverse effects of constitutional amendments or changes to presidential term limits, which often lead to crises.

He urged all ECOWAS member states to abide by the charter of democracy and adhere to their constitutional provisions. Abdul Aziz Ayaaba emphasized that peaceful transitions of power are essential for sustaining development and peace within the region.



Abdul Aziz Ayaaba underscored the importance of respecting constitutional provisions and peaceful transfers of power to maintain stability and foster progress in the region.