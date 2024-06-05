BMW Club Ghana donates essential items to Akuse Prisons

The donation aimed to uplift inmates' spirits and show that they are not forgotten

BMW Club Ghana has demonstrated its commitment to community support by donating 50 high-density student mattresses, TV sets, toiletries, and other essentials to the Ghana Prisons in Akuse.

The donation, fulfilling a promise made after an earlier visit, aimed to uplift inmates' spirits and show that they are not forgotten.



Club members engaged with inmates and officials, emphasizing the importance of human growth and development through corporate social responsibility programs.

The gesture was well-received, with prison officials expressing deep gratitude and highlighting the items' impact on inmates' well-being and reformation process.



Read full article