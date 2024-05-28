News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

BOG has zero idea about cedi stabilization – Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo 20210101 73 Bridget Otoo

Tue, 28 May 2024 Source: TIG Post

Ghanaian media personality Bridget Otoo has criticized the government and the Bank of Ghana (BOG) for worsening economic conditions and the depreciating cedi.

Otoo condemned the BOG's proposal to prevent foreign exchange bureaus from advertising rates outside their premises and on social media.

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam noted that market speculations harm the cedi’s value. Otoo accused the BOG of lacking effective strategies to stabilize the currency.

Read full article

Source: TIG Post