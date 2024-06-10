BREAKING: Napo to be named NPP Running Mate … But …

Mahamudu Bawumia and Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, is set to be named as the running mate of NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the December 7th election.

The announcement is expected after Dr. Bawumia completes his Ashanti Region tour this week.



Dr. Bawumia will present Dr. Prempeh, also known as Napo, to the party's National Council as his Vice Presidential Candidate.

However, some party insiders from the Ashanti Region have expressed concerns over Dr. Prempeh's perceived polarizing and domineering nature, as well as his alleged arrogance.



Despite this, research indicates Napo has significant support within the NPP across multiple regions.



Read full article