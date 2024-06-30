Baafuor Awuah Agyemang I Enstooled as Twafohene in Koforidua Jumapo Division

Baafuor Awuah Agyemang enstooled

Baafuor Awuah Agyemang I has been ceremonially enstooled as Twafohene of Koforidua Jumapo under the auspices of His Royal Highness Obrempong Kwame Oppong Owusu II and Ohemaa Abena Kyeraa on June 26, 2024.

The event, attended by regional Chiefs and dignitaries, emphasized leadership virtues like humility and unity.



Baafuor Awuah Agyemang I pledged to empower youth and foster community progress.

Honourable Omane Aboagye, Municipal Chief Executive of New Juaben North, assured governmental support and praised ongoing regional development efforts.



