Baby Mama seeks psychiatric test on aspiring MP

A distressed mother, Lydia Lartey, has sought a court order for a psychiatric evaluation of her child’s father, James Kofi Annan, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Effutu.

In her writ filed at the Winneba District Court, Lydia cited Annan's erratic behavior, verbal and physical abuse, and alleged house imprisonment as reasons for her concern.



She is also requesting that Annan be kept 400 meters away from her and that his access to their child be contingent on a psychiatric assessment.

Lydia is seeking GH¢500,000 in damages for emotional distress and lost earnings after she quit her job at Annan’s urging, following unfulfilled promises of marriage and employment.



The case continues as the court examines Lydia's claims.



