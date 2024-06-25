Bagbin and Sosu to receive 2024 Jacobs-Abbey Lifetime Achievement Award

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, will be honoured with the 2024 Jacobs-Abbey Lifetime Achievement Award in Alexandria, Virginia, USA.

The ceremony will take place on November 9, 2024, at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center.



A statement from the Speaker’s office highlighted that the Abbey Global Institute for Leadership Studies (Jagils) selected Mr. Bagbin as an honouree at its 6th Annual Banquet and Awards Gala. Jagils praised Mr. Bagbin’s distinguished career, including his service as Minister for Health, seven-term MP for Nadowli West, and current role as Speaker of Parliament.

The award recognises leaders committed to civil and human rights, justice, peace, and freedom. Previous recipients include Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, Isabelle Vladoiu, and Dr. Nina L. Meyerhof.



Mr. Sosu will also receive a lifetime achievement recognition with the Presidential Service Award in the US for his voluntary service in Ghana and several US states. Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute commended his journey from street child to lawyer, human rights activist, and legislator. Parliament expressed pride in both honourees.