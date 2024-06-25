News

Bagbin and Sosu to receive 2024 Jacobs-Abbey Lifetime Achievement Award

Sosu Bagbin Francis-Xavier Sosu and Alban Bagbin

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, will be honoured with the 2024 Jacobs-Abbey Lifetime Achievement Award in Alexandria, Virginia, USA.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live