Bagbin did not usurp the power of the Supreme Court to interpret Article 97(1)(g) – Inusah Fuseini

Fuseini warned the ruling could fuel perceptions of political bias in the judiciary

Former Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini has criticized the Supreme Court's swift decision to stay Speaker Alban Bagbin's ruling that declared four parliamentary seats vacant.

Fuseini described the court's action as "hasty," questioning the lack of opportunity for the Speaker and Parliament to explain their position.



He also highlighted the contradiction in the court's claim that the Speaker denied a fair hearing, while it made its decision without a hearing.

Fuseini warned the ruling could fuel perceptions of political bias in the judiciary and suggested the court should have fully heard the case before intervening.



Read full article