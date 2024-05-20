Bagbin directs committee to seek solutions for affordable dialysis treatment

Patient undergoing dialysis

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has announced plans to direct the Subsidiary Legislation Committee to engage with stakeholders to address the high cost of kidney treatment in Ghana.

Bagbin highlighted that the widespread poverty in the country makes affording such treatment particularly challenging. Recently, dialysis sessions at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital saw a price increase from GH¢380 to GH¢491, putting a strain on many kidney patients who might now struggle to afford essential care.



He assured that he would task the Subsidiary Legislation Committee to discuss with relevant agencies to find a solution to the dialysis cost issue.

"I will apply Order 93, Rule 6, directing the Subsidiary Legislation Committee to engage with the involved agencies and explore actions to address this matter. It is their responsibility to follow up, rather than the Health Committee," Bagbin stated.