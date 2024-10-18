Bagbin only followed a precedent set by NPP – Ablakwa on Majority, Minority confusion

Mike Ocquaye

Ghana’s MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has defended Speaker Alban Bagbin's decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant, arguing it follows a precedent set by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ablakwa cited a similar 2020 case when former Speaker Mike Ocquaye declared a seat vacant, challenging NPP members' objections.



The move has shifted the balance of power, giving the opposition NDC 136 seats to the NPP’s 135.

Ablakwa emphasized that upcoming parliamentary changes will bring hope to Ghanaians facing hardships from government policies, including high taxes and the controversial galamsey (illegal mining) fight.



