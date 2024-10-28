News

News
1

Bagbin rejects Supreme Court writ on vacant seats ruling, returns documents

Alban Bagbin 4512098 Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, has directed the return of a Supreme Court process attempted to be served on Parliament’s Legal Services Office.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live