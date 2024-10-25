Bagbin’s Head of Communication elected 1st International Secretary of LINCS

Peter Bamfo

Source: 3news

Peter Bamfo, Head of Communication for Ghana’s Parliament, has been unanimously elected as Secretary of the Legislators' International Network for Collaborative Solutions (LINCS) during the National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL) meeting in Denver, USA.

This makes him the first International Secretary of the NCSL, a major step in promoting global legislative collaboration.

With his extensive experience in communication and parliamentary affairs, Bamfo will play a key role in expanding LINCS' reach. His election highlights Ghana’s growing influence in international legislative governance and cross-border partnerships.



Read full article