News
1

Bagbin’s parliamentary decisions most challenged under any Speaker, says Osei-Owusu

JoeScreenshot 2024 10 13 075046.png Joseph Osei-Owusu

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, noted that Alban Bagbin’s time as Speaker has faced unprecedented challenges in decision-making due to Ghana's hung Parliament, which lacks a clear majority.

This situation has led to frequent deadlocks on important national issues.

While Bagbin believes this impasse could enhance democracy, Osei-Owusu pointed out that there have been many attempts to challenge Bagbin’s decisions, a trend not seen with his predecessors.

Read full article

Source: www.asaaseradio.com