Bagbin’s parliamentary decisions most challenged under any Speaker, says Osei-Owusu

Joseph Osei-Owusu

Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, noted that Alban Bagbin’s time as Speaker has faced unprecedented challenges in decision-making due to Ghana's hung Parliament, which lacks a clear majority.

This situation has led to frequent deadlocks on important national issues.

While Bagbin believes this impasse could enhance democracy, Osei-Owusu pointed out that there have been many attempts to challenge Bagbin’s decisions, a trend not seen with his predecessors.



