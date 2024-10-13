Bagbin’s parliamentary decisions most challenged under any Speaker, says Osei-Owusu

Menu ›
Sun, 13 Oct 2024
Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, noted that Alban Bagbin’s time as Speaker has faced unprecedented challenges in decision-making due to Ghana's hung Parliament, which lacks a clear majority.
This situation has led to frequent deadlocks on important national issues.
While Bagbin believes this impasse could enhance democracy, Osei-Owusu pointed out that there have been many attempts to challenge Bagbin’s decisions, a trend not seen with his predecessors.
