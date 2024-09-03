Bagbin slams Majority over emergency recall of Parliament

Alban Bagbin

Speaker Alban Bagbin has criticized the House Majority for initiating an emergency recall of Parliament, calling it unfortunate and in bad faith.

The Majority requested the recall based on Article 112(3) of the Constitution, citing urgent matters that needed attention.



Bagbin argued that these issues could have been addressed before the summer break and reminded the House that the adjournment date was set in the parliamentary calendar.

Despite his concerns, Bagbin agreed to a two-day sitting to address the issues.



Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin defended the recall, stating it was made in good faith.



