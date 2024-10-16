News

Balance campaign duties with your legislative responsibilities – Bagbin urges MPs

Bagbin87582880 Alban Bagbin

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to balance their campaign efforts with their legislative duties as the 2024 elections approach.

During a parliamentary session on October 15, 2024, Speaker Bagbin stressed that while MPs face pressures from campaigning, they must not neglect critical national responsibilities.

He highlighted important bills, including the Environmental Protection Bill and Parliamentary Service Bill, that require attention before the election.

Bagbin emphasized the need for MPs to maintain focus on their legislative work, despite the demands of the campaign season.

Source: classfmonline.com