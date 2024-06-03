Bank of Ghana needs cleanup to return it to its glory days – Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has criticized the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for its costly projects amidst financial losses.

He revealed that apart from constructing a new $250 million headquarters, the BoG is also building a multi-million dollar residence for the Governor on the former site of the Bank of Ghana Clinic at Ridge, Accra.

Forson attributed the central bank's losses to these expensive undertakings and questioned the justification for continuing such projects given the BoG’s poor financial performance. He expressed his concerns on his X platform on June 3.



