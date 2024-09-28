Banker robbed at gunpoint in Accra –accused persons remanded

Amuzu, already on remand for a separate robbery, recruited Eshun

Source: The Chronicle

Three men accused of armed robbery have been remanded in custody by the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah.

Peter Amuzu (alias Master Pee), Isaac Eshun (aka Young), and Ibrahim Mohammed (aka King Dawa) allegedly robbed banker Karyen Gabriel at gunpoint on August 19, 2024, stealing her Mercedes Benz C180 and valuables.



Amuzu, already on remand for a separate robbery, recruited Eshun while in custody.

Following their release, they committed the robbery.



The police are pursuing a fourth suspect, Kwame, who is believed to be in possession of the weapon used in the crimes.



Read full article