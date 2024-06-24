Banking cleanup: Bawumia will pay the remaining compensation if he wins the elections – Finance Minister

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has announced that the government will pay an initial compensation of GHS 1.5 billion to individuals affected by the banking sector cleanup exercise from now to October.

The total amount to be disbursed is GHS 4 billion. Dr. Amin Adam stated that the government is not responsible for individual investment decisions, but is showing compassion to those affected.



He added that if Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes president, he will pay the remaining compensation.

The government is urging individuals to seek financial advice and be cautious when investing to avoid losses.



Read full article