Banking cleanup: Bawumia will pay the remaining compensation if he wins the elections – Finance Minister

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has announced that NPP flagbearer Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will pay the remaining compensation to those affected by the banking sector cleanup if he wins the upcoming general election.

The government has allocated GHS1.5 billion for initial compensation to be paid from now until October, out of a total required amount of GHS4 billion.



Dr. Adam emphasized personal responsibility in investment decisions but noted the government's commitment to aid affected individuals, acknowledging their suffering.

He assured that Dr. Bawumia, if elected, would ensure the remaining compensation is disbursed.



