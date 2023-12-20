Bantama Seat: The showdown between Kennedy Agyapong's brother and Asenso-Boakye

Francis Asenso-Boakye and Ralph Agyapong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially opened nominations for aspiring parliamentary candidates, sparking keen interest in the fiercely contested Bantama constituency ahead of the party's parliamentary primaries on January 27, 2024.

In the spotlight is the incumbent MP, a first-timer, Francis Asenso-Boakye, engaged in a heated battle against Rapheal Agyapong, the brother of Kennedy Agyapong.



GhanaWeb explores the profiles of these contenders.



Francis Asenso-Boakye



Francis Asenso-Boakye is a Ghanaian politician and businessman, currently serving as the Minister for Works and Housing. He secured his position within the New Patriotic Party by defeating the incumbent Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency in Kumasi, Daniel Okyem Aboagye.



Born in Kumasi and hailing from Bantama in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Asenso-Boakye was a student activist during his time at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



He played a significant role in the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the New Patriotic Party (TESCON), the party's tertiary students' wing.

Asenso-Boakye holds a Master's Degree in Public Policy and Administration, earned as a Rotary Scholar at Michigan State University in the United States. His professional journey includes roles at Delta Acquisitions and Development, the Ministry of Employment and Social Welfare, Michigan House of Representatives, Global Media Alliance, Tema Export Processing Zone, Ghana Free Zones Board, and Ghana Investment Promotion Center.



Appointed in January 2017 as Deputy Chief of Staff and political assistant at the Flagstaff House by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Asenso-Boakye also emerged victorious in the Bantama NPP primaries against incumbent Daniel Okyem Aboagye in the 2020 general elections.



TWI NEWS



Ralph Agyapong



Ralph Agyapong, 42, is a lawyer affiliated with Kwame Gyan & Associates and the brother of Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central. Agyapong, who holds a Bachelor of Law from the University of London, confirmed his intention to contest in the parliamentary primaries for the NPP in the Bantama constituency.



He picked his nomination forms this morning; he confirmed in an interview with Ghanaweb’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese,

Ralph Agyapong disclosed that the grassroots support for his candidacy became evident as people began circulating his campaign posters on social media platforms.



He disclosed seeking guidance from his brother, Kennedy Agyapong, who gave his blessing for him to contest and secure victory.



Friction between Kennedy Agyapong and Asenso-Boakye has been noted, stemming from remarks made by the latter during the NPP presidential primaries in which Kennedy was a contender.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/FNOQ