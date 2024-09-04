Barbados seeking more Ghana nurses

The government may charter a flight to bring the nurses to Barbados

Barbados is set to recruit 112 nurses from Ghana to address the nursing shortage at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced the decision, approved at a recent Cabinet meeting, during a Barbados Labour Party event.



A team of six will travel to Ghana to facilitate the recruitment.

The government may charter a flight to bring the nurses to Barbados, given travel challenges through the UK, US, or Europe.



Mottley also revealed plans to create nurse practitioner and specialist roles to enhance career development within the nursing profession.



