Barima Osei Kofi Amaniampong II installed Akyem Juasohene, Okyeman Kanea

Barima Osei Kofi Amaniampong II

On June 7, 2024, Barima Osei Kofi Amaniampong II was installed as Akyem Juasohene and Okyeman Kanea in Akyem Juaso, within the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area.

The colorful ceremony, attended by traditional rulers and notable figures from the Fanteakwa South District, saw Barima Osei Kofi Amaniampong II prioritize education for children and youth, emphasizing technical and vocational training to ensure employability and future prosperity.

He called for support and prayers from his community to achieve his vision. He also expressed gratitude to Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin and his elders for their trust and opportunity.



