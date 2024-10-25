News

Barker-Vormawor faces new charge, 4 others discharged

OliverScreenshot 2024 10 24 094616.png Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: GNA

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of the Democracy Hub anti-galamsey protest group, faced a new charge in court on Thursday.

Initially charged with stealing keys from a police towing vehicle, the state has now replaced that charge, accusing him of "intentionally turning off the ignition" of the towing truck.

Four associates—Cedric Bansah, Emmanuel Offei, Nana Amo Mensah Prempeh, and Thomas Yeboah—were discharged as the state dropped charges against them.

Barker-Vormawor and eight others are still charged with conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and other offenses, all of whom have pleaded not guilty and are on bail.

