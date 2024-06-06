Barker-Vormawor objects to CJs inclusion on panel despite Jean Mensa, deputies withdrawal of case

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Political activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has objected to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's inclusion on the panel hearing a case against him, citing a conflict of interest.

The Electoral Commission's chairperson and deputies sued Barker-Vormawor, the Chief Justice, and the Attorney General over a petition calling for their removal.



The case was adjourned sine die for the panel to be reconstituted. Barker-Vormawor's objection was based on the Chief Justice being a party in the case, potentially creating bias.

The reconstituted panel will hear the case at a later date.



