Barker-Vormawor releases secretly recorded minister’s phone call

IMG 3471.jpeg Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

A recording has surfaced involving #FixTheCountry activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and an alleged minister, discussing a potential meeting with the Finance Minister to address national issues.

The recording follows Barker-Vormawor’s earlier claim that he was offered a $1 million bribe by National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah to halt his activism.

Barker-Vormawor stresses the need for transparent dialogue, while the alleged minister assures him of safe passage to Ghana. National Security has denied the bribery allegation and filed a defamation suit.

The case is ongoing in Ghana's High Court.

